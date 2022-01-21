Nisah Mathurin and Thenesa Caton appointed as NSI Caricom distributors in St. Lucia and Tobago, respectively.
Nisah Mathurin and Thenesa Caton have been appointed by NSI Caricom as the local distributor of NSI professional products to nail technicians.
We have been working on strategies to empower women as we share the benefits of NSI products. Brand Ambassadors and Distributors will help us resolve the challenges faced by nail technicians.”SHERIDAN , WY , UNITED STATES , January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading professional nail product used in the United Kingdom Nail Technician training programs is becoming available in the Caribbean. NSI’s gel and acrylic products will be available from Thenesa Caton, of KT Emporium in Tobago, Trinidad & Tobago from 31st January, 2022. St. Lucia nail professionals and enthusiastic will be able to acquire products from Nisah Mathurin, of Nisah’s Beauty Lounge by 4th February, 2022.
— Lexann McPhoy
Lexann McPhoy, Managing Director at NSI Caricom commented “We have been working on strategies to empower women as we share the benefits of NSI products to meet the challenges faced by nail technicians. As part of this strategy, we are on boarding Brand Ambassadors and Distributors in the Caribbean. To ensure our customers receive the same level of support and service they have always enjoyed from us, we are seeking distribution partner who focus on providing value, and customer service.”
“When I was introduced to the NSI products, I discovered that the products offered many features not found in other brands. As a salon owner and nail technician, I have used many products, but the NSI product line captured my attention for many reasons,” said Nisah Mathurin. “NSI acrylic and gel products self levels, and it great especially for beginners and make the work of an experienced nail technician more efficient. As a business owner, I strive to serve my customers with the best products. I believe that the easy availability of NSI products in St. Lucia will improve the quality of nail service for both nail technicians and customers”, Mathurin added.
Thenesa Caton, the Managing Director of KT's Emporium stated “We provide a wide range of quality products and equipment to businesses at competitive prices. In partnering with NSI Caricom team we are bringing quality nail technician products to the local market for nail technicians and avid nail lovers.”
Separately, NSI Caricom is pleased to announce the onboarding its first Trinidad and Tobago Brand Ambassador, Latoya Joseph-Forbes of Creations by L.J. Forbes.
About NSI Caricom
NSI Caricom is a leading Caribbean supplier of professional nail technician products. NSI products are manufactured in a best-practices environment so that end customers have the best experience with quality nails. NSI Caricom is the exclusive distributor to wholesale and retails customers within the 15 member Caricom nations, dependencies, associate, and observer countries, as well as the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands. NSI products are professional-only high-quality premium USA-made products for discriminating clients. Clients love NSI products because it is low maintenance and always results in a natural look and feel. NSI Caricom is headquartered in Wyoming, USA. The company has its regional office in Guyana.
