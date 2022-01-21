Submit Release
Coca-Cola invests in $136-million factory in Long An

VIETNAM, January 21 -  

An outdoor advertisement panel of Coca-Cola on a street in HCM City. The company has received an investment licence to build a $136 million soft drink plant project in the southern province of Long An. — Photo dantri.com.vn

LONG AN — The Long An Economic Zone management board has granted an investment licence to Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Co Ltd to implement a soft drink plant project in the southern province of Long An.

The project has total investment capital of more than VNĐ3.1 trillion (over US$136 million). It will be located in the Phú An Thạnh Industrial Park in Bến Lức District.

This is one of the big investment projects that the provincial authorities have licensed in early 2022.

Last year, Long An ranked second nationwide in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) with more than $3.84 billion. — VNS

