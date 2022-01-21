JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews reaction to the governor’s annual budget address; Senate Bill 672, which would modify provisions relating to the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant program; and Senate Bill 650, legislation that would modify provisions related to charter schools.
Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Jan. 21
