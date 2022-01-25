BrainWare’s Betsy Hill appears on the Parenting with Impact Podcast
Intelligence is not fixed; it can be developed when addressing cognitive skills in a comprehensive integrated structure.
We analyze the individual’s strengths and weaknesses, with an emphasis on their strengths. It becomes fairly obvious where the stumbling blocks are, and where the child is struggling.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On a recent episode of the Parenting with Impact Podcast, BrainWare Learning Company’s Betsy Hill addressed what cognitive skills are and why they matter, the fact that intelligence is not fixed and can develop when addressing cognitive skills, and how identifying strengths and weaknesses in cognitive skills can help complex kids who learn differently.
— Betsy Hill
The Parenting with Impact Podcast with Elaine Taylor-Klaus and Diane Dempster informs and inspires parents and professionals guiding complex kids to become capable, independent adults. For those who follow the podcast regularly, it features leading experts with cutting-edge information, teaches real-life, practical strategies to create lasting change and demonstrates how the “coach approach” can improve family life.
The BrainWare Learning Company’s innovative Cognitive Literacy Solutions help their clients address brain fitness needs and improve cognitive capacity through the practical application of neuroscience to learning and teaching. The company focuses on foundational cognitive skills, executive functions, and the keys to literacy that enhance performance in school, the workplace and life.
According to Hill, “We are all involved in cognitive skills, the skills involved in learning. I got here in a round-about way because at one time, we didn’t really know about how the brain learns and how we could help kids. I started off as a high school teacher a million years ago when dinosaurs still roamed the earth. I went in with the excitement and enthusiasm of every new teacher, and I found there were students I didn’t know how to reach. But if I knew then what I know now, it would have been a very different experience. Everyone learns differently. We used to say people were smart or they were dumb. But now we know that is not true. We can all be smart in some ways, and we can all be a little dumb in some ways. It really has to do with the processes our brains use to take in, organize, store and retrieve and hold on to information. We think about skills like attention, or working memory, or our flexible thinking, or the ways we reason with information. We can be strong in some areas and weak in some areas. And when talking about complex kids, most of them have some extremes, a very uneven cognitive profile. And this causes a lot of angst; it causes a lot of anxiety because learning is unpredictable.”
Current research is showing that the past two years are among the worst on record for student wellbeing and mental illness. Cognitive training like the techniques found in BrainWare Learning can strike a major difference in the mental wellbeing of children and young adults, in addition to the academic benefits that have been shown through extensive research.
Even after Hill left teaching, she remained vitally interested in education. Then she found BrainWare Learning. “When I joined BrainWare, there was a program already developed called BrainWare SAFARI. It takes the exercises that have been developed over the last 40 years, with all of these clinicians, and we took those exercises and married them with video game technology. And then we added a really good coach to the formula.”
According to podcast Host Elaine Taylor-Klaus, “We’re seeing a lot of kids just shutting down due to stress during the pandemic, more than ever before. It just feels too hard, like they can’t summons the effort.”
“We bring in a very strong assessment into that environment,” said Hill. “We analyze the individual’s strengths and weaknesses, with an emphasis on their strengths. It becomes fairly obvious where the stumbling blocks are, and where the child is struggling.”
To listen to the podcast, click on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpqAvPhDP24
About Betsy Hill
Betsy Hill is President of BrainWare Learning Company, a company that builds learning capacity through the practical application of neuroscience. She is an experienced educator and has studied the connection between neuroscience and education with Dr. Patricia Wolfe (author of Brain Matters) and other experts. She is a recent winner of the Nepris Trailblazer Award, for her commitment to inspiring students by sharing her knowledge, skills and passion for the neuroscience of learning virtually in classrooms around the country. Nepris connects educators and learners with a network of industry professionals, virtually, bringing real-world relevance and career exposure to all students.
About Impact Parents
ImpactADHD® has expanded and is now named ImpactParents, providing affordable behavior management training (Behavior Therapy) for parents and educators worldwide, online and on the phone -- a first-line recommended treatment for kids with ADHD and related challenges of Executive Function.
