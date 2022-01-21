Wellness Tourism Association Forms Partnership with World Wellness Weekend to Welcome Seven WTA Ambassadors

Anne Dimon, WTA Co-founder & President/CEO Wellness Tourism Association World Wellness Weekend

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wellness Tourism Association (WTA), launched as a not-for profit in January 2018 and now moving into its fifth year of operation, is celebrating the anniversary with the formation of an active partnership with the five-year-old World Wellness Weekend (WWW), celebrated in 130+ countries and founded by Jean-Guy de Gabriac.The new partnership will see select WWW Ambassadors, from various parts of the world, become WTA Ambassadors. “We are extremely delighted to partner with WWW, a globally-respected entity with goals aligned with our own,” says Anne Dimon, WTA Co-founder & President/CEO. “The WWW Ambassadors have demonstrated such passion and enthusiasm for the WWW cause that we know they will help us in supporting the Wellness Tourism Association’s mission of bringing standards, definitions and clarity to this growing segment of the tourism industry.”WWW Founder, Jean-Guy de Gabriac, says, “I am thrilled to enter a strategic partnership with WTA to promote Vitamin W (Wellness) and Vitamin T (Tourism). After two extremely challenging years, accessible and sustainable Wellness Travel is now on everybody’s mind, whether locally with revitalizing staycations, or internationally with immersive retreats. 2022 should be the year for professionals in Hospitality, Spa, Wellness and Tourism to actively work together and create elevated experiences and packages to put smiles back on the faces of millions of wellness enthusiasts.”Here is the list of first-time WTA Ambassadors:* EDUARDO FINCI – Argentina As president of the Buenos Aires-based Asociacion Americana de Spa for the last 20 years, Eduardo Finci is also the founder and director of the Wello Academy and the American School of Spa. In 2020, he was named Emeritus Ambassador of the World Wellness Weekend for Latin America.* JEANETTE TAMBAKAU – Malaysia Jeanette Tambakau is the Co-Founder of Jari Jari Spa in Malaysia. She is a Board Member of the National Spa Council Malaysia, Chairman of ISO Standard National level for the Spa and Wellness industry, and the immediate past President of The Association of Malaysian Spas (AMSPA). Recently, she was appointed as the Adjunct Professor Faculty of Hospitality, Tourism & Wellness, University Malaysia Kelantan.* DIANNA RUAS – Brazil A certified practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Homeopathy and Macrobiotic Medicine, Dianna Ruas’ career spans 40 years. Spa and Wellness development consultant, project manager and trainer in Integrative Health, her credits include acting as a consultant for the Canadian embassy at Phnom Penh, for the first Integrative Health Center in TCM Concept for China, and for The Datai Langkawi in Malaysia. She has also worked for Canouan Development in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.* SIMONE CIOLLI – Italy Spa development consultant, project manager and trainer in wellness strategy management, Bologna-based Simone Ciolli, founder of SC Spa Consulting has been working in the beauty, spa, and wellness sectors for thirty years, covering various roles for companies on the international cosmetics and spa scene. Lecturer and congress speaker, he organizes seminars and training courses for spa operators.* CINZIA GALLETTO – Italy A travel journalist with over 20-years of experience in communication for international thermal resorts and spas, Cinzia Galletto is based in Turino, Italy. She is also the author of several books on the theme of travel and tourism, a communication consultant specializing in thermal-spa destinations and wellness resorts, and the President of the Travel Stories Awards.* GIOVANNA LORRAI – Sardinia Giovanna Lorrai has worked in the spa industry since 2004, as a spa manager and spa consultant. As the founder of InEvoSpa in Sardinia, she works to enhance Sardinia's existing tourism offerings with wellness-focused activities and experiences, plus create a Sardinian presence in the global wellness tourism sector.* STAVROS MAVRIDIS – Greece Based in Greece and with an education in Physiotherapy and Sports Science, Stavros Mavridis has worked in the Greek hospitality and wellness industries for the last 17 years. He has collaborated in a benchmarking report for the Greek spa industry and is a member of the judging committee for the Greek Hotel Awards.For more information or to contact the new WTA Ambassadors, please visit the WTA website: www.wellnesstourismassociation.org/members-directory More about the Wellness Tourism Association (WTA) A global association with Members and Partners from 20 plus countries, The Wellness Tourism Association is a registered not-for-profit incorporated in the U.S. and launched in 2018 with the mission to support and further the growth of the wellness tourism industry through networking, education, research and communication. More about the Wellness Tourism Association (WTA) A global association with Members and Partners from 20 plus countries, The Wellness Tourism Association is a registered not-for-profit incorporated in the U.S. and launched in 2018 with the mission to support and further the growth of the wellness tourism industry through networking, education, research and communication. Co-Founders are Accor Hotels, Canyon Ranch and Travel To Wellness with Founding Members Art of Living Retreat Center and the Monaco Government Tourist Office.More about World Wellness Weekend (WWW): In alignment with the United Nations' third Sustainable Development Goal "Good health and well-being for all" WWW is supported by 60+ international professional federations, six Ministers of Health, Sports and Tourism, #BeActive: European Week of Sport, plus 30 Mayors across countries including Argentina, Brazil, Cyprus, France, Ireland, Italy and Canada.Available in 16 languages, www.wellmap.org enables the public to locate on any device 2,300+ participating venues listed in 133 countries. Since 2017, this "World Wellness Map" helps wellness enthusiasts and weekenders find wellness professionals around the globe offering original activities, staycations, getaways, and retreats.

