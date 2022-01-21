Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2022

Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2022

4th- 5th April 2022, London, United Kingdom

Sponsors: Ni-Or, Galleon Embedded Computing, Axon-Vision

Providing the Armoured Vehicle Crew with the Information to Operate in the Complex Modern Battlespace

The SMi Group are pleased to present the next annual conference in the sell-out portfolio of Armoured Vehicle events: Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness (FAVSA) 2022, taking place on the 4th - 5th April 2022 in London.

Militaries around the world are continuing to evolve and develop their armoured vehicle capabilities to provide increased situational awareness in order to empower commanders to make more informed decisions on the battlefield. Modern threats and challenges such as the asymmetric and urban nature of modern warfare are fuelling industry to produce ever-more innovative solutions to ensure armoured vehicles can collate, integrate and use information and data through a range of sources previously unavailable.

This conference provides the unparalleled opportunity to hear from international military representatives, industry and system integrators who are continuing to drive innovation in the field of situational awareness technology. They will be sharing their insight into ongoing and future requirements and developing a wider understanding of the shared challenges faced.

Now in its 6th year as the only event of its kind, FAVSA 2022 will include wide-ranging contributions from those directly involved in allied nations development programmes as well as the engineers and technical experts behind the latest solutions such as: Vetronic Architectures, AI and AR technology, autonomous capabilities, CIS, sensor technology, active protection systems and crew display solutions.

BENEFITS OF ATTENDING:

• Dedicated military briefings from host and allied nation speakers providing detailed details on recent research developments and programme updates

• Gain the opportunity to hear from and meet with leading OEMs and System Integrators, pioneering modern situational awareness solutions including utilisation of AI technology and unmanned capabilities

• Network with peers and experts in the market to gather insight

• Attend a platform for the advancement of armoured vehicles situational awareness, bringing together those at the heart of systems operations, training, development and integration

Who should attend?

With particular focus on the collaboration between military, research and industry, Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness invites not only the key programme managers, capability directors and operational commanders from the armed forces, but also ensures the participation of senior engineers, chief scientists and platform managers from the leading solution providers are present.



CONFERENCE CHAIRMAN:

• Mr John Crozier, Technical Partner, Urban Canyon Sixth Sense (UC6S), DSTL, UK MoD EXPERT MILITARY AND GOVERNMENTAL

SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

• Major General Ross Coffman, Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command

• Colonel Adrian Benito, Chief of the 8x8 Dragon AFV Programme, Spanish MoD

• Colonel Nickolas Kioutas, Project Manager – Positioning, Navigation and Timing, US Army Lieutenant

• Colonel James de St-John-Pryce, Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Jeron van Rantwijk, Commander Ground Maneuver Knowledge Centre, Royal Netherlands Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Ralf Linne, Chief of the Armoured Forces Branch – Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, German Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Gregor Vodeb, Head of Combat Capability Development Branch, Slovenian Armed Forces

• Major Philippe Masse, Project Director – Light Armoured Vehicle Specialist Variant Enhancements, Canadian Army Headquarters

• Mr Martin Jõesaar, Chief of iMUGS Project Office, Estonian Centre for Defence Investment

• Mr Keith Smith, Generic Vehicle Architecture Manager, Defence Equipment & Support, UK MoD

INDUSTRY SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

• Mr Jukka Lemola, Product Manager, Patria Mr Christian Jacques, Director of Innovation, Arquus



