NEWS

Two men arrested for theft of livestock in St Landry Parish

January 21, 2022

For Immediate Release: January 21, 2022

Contact: Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256 Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179 presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

Baton Rouge, La. – Two men were arrested on January 19 by Livestock Brand Inspectors regarding two separate investigations involving theft of livestock in St. Landry Parish.

Forty-nine-year-old Ray A. Dunbar, 1744 School Road, Opelousas, La., was arrested in St. Landry Parish on a warrant for theft of livestock in St. Landry Parish following an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission. During the investigation, it was determined that Dunbar received two head of livestock and failed to render proper payment to a local livestock market as required by law. The alleged theft occurred on or about Oct. 12, 2021.

Additionally, forty-six-year-old Carlos J. Allen, 2704 Grand Point Hwy, Breaux Bridge, La. was arrested in St. Martin Parish on a warrant from St. Landry Parish following an investigation by the LDAF Livestock Brand Commission. During the investigation, it was determined that Allen received seven head of livestock and failed to render proper payment to a local livestock market as required by law. The alleged theft occurred on or about Sept. 28, 2021.

The acquisition of the livestock and failure to render proper payment is a violation of R.S.14:67.1 (Theft of Livestock.) LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock. The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by St. Landry and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Departments.

At this time, a bond amount has not been set, and the livestock have not been recovered.

###