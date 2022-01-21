Submit Release
Delivering Vital Infrastructure: Design-Build Sector Conferences in April

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The timing couldn’t be better for the nation’s only design-build events for infrastructure teams in the water/wastewater and transportation/aviation sectors. DBIA is excited to host the 2022 Design-Build for Water/Wastewater and Transportation/Aviation Conferences in-person and virtually April 4-8th.

Research shows design-build is the nation’s fastest-growing project delivery method delivering the most time and schedule-efficient projects in the nations. Passage of historic federal infrastructure investment means – more than ever -- Owners will be looking for qualified design-build teams to deliver on the promise of nationwide infrastructure renewal. This event will bring together thousands of the nation’s leading design-build Owners and industry for timely and targeted Design-Build Done Right® education for every member of a design-build team, providing insights and resources to put to work immediately on vital infrastructure projects. In addition, networking opportunities will connect attendees with experts and suppliers to build the best teams possible.

Registration is now open and early-bird rates are available until February 18th.

Media interested in attending the conferences can complete the online press pass application.

