Public comment period opens on draft air permit modification for Domtar Paper Company

Raleigh

Jan 21, 2022

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality seeks public comment on a draft permit modification for the Domtar Paper Company facility in Plymouth. Public comment will be accepted until February 19, 2022.

The Domtar facility is located on NC Highway 149 North in Plymouth in Martin County and is defined as a major stationary source. The facility has applied for a modification of the current Title V Prevention of Significant Deterioration permit. The modification includes a proposed project to reconfigure the facility’s Lignin Solids Removal Plant, route a portion of process gases to a new two-phase packed bed caustic scrubber, add a dust collection system with wet cyclone and make other changes to improve operation of the plant. The proposed project will result in a significant emissions increase of total reduced sulfur and hydrogen sulfide.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until February 19, 2022. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with “Domtar.19B” in the subject line. Comments can also be mailed to: NCDEQ Division of Air Quality 1641 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641.

Copies of the draft permit, permit review and draft environmental justice report are available online here.