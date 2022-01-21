Seamless Steel Pipes Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence
The Global Seamless Steel Pipes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
The Global Seamless Steel Pipes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Seamless Steel Pipe is crafted from a solid spherical metallic ‘billet’, that is a stable length of metallic in rectangular or circle shape. It is heated and driven or pulled over a form till the metallic is formed right into a hollow tube, accordingly there aren't any welding or joints. It is utilized in excessive stress, maximum critical places and under the most extreme working conditions.
Market Dynamics
Demand from Oil and Gas Industry
The marketplace is developing majorly due to growing demand from the oil and gas industry. It has higher power and is therefore increasingly more used in business boiler packages inside the sector. According to Nippon Steel, an advanced producer of boilers, the excessive-efficiency era of seamless metallic pipes has been in demand to control overall carbon dioxide emissions, and for the global conservation of the worldwide environment. Its diverse software includes ultra-supercritical strain boilers, pressurized fluidized mattress boilers, warmness restoration steam turbines of gas turbine combined cycle, and excessive-efficiency industrial waste incineration boilers. Steel tubes and pipes, for use to reply to these conditions, were in demand to preserve both high fine and high performance. Seamless pipes are selected over others, because of their energy, durability, and corrosion resistance.
The rising call for oil charges leads to increasing demand for its efficient production which calls for funding in superior infrastructure. According to IEA (International Energy Agency), the global demand for oil pipe is anticipated to grow by way of 6.2% in 2021 is 3% under 2019 stages due to the COVID-19 effect however, it's miles projected to upward thrust in the forecast length. For fuel, the global demand is predicted to be three.2% for the 12 months of 2021 and would exceed the 2019 range by using 1%. Demand for gas pipe has strongly outpaced that for oil pipe, due to a large component to infrastructure development. Demand for seamless metal pipes has benefited from the construction of recent transmission strains needed to transport oil and gas from drilling sites to customers, and the need for accumulating systems at new drilling websites. The seamless pipe has outpaced welded pipe in recent years, reflecting robust growth for the market majority of the utility requires the high electricity of the seamless pipe.
Market Segmentation
By Material Type
Alloy Steel Pipes
Stainless Steel Pipe
Carbon Steel Pipes
Others
By Manufacturing Process
Hot Finished Seamless Pipes
Cold Finished Seamless Pipes
By Pressure
High Pressure
Medium Pressure
Low Pressure
By Diameter
Small diameter pipes
Large diameter pipes
By End-User
Oil and Gas Industry
Construction
Automotive
Power Industry
Chemical Industry
Aviation and Aerospace
Industrial Plant Processing
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Competitive Analysis
Some of the major players in the seamless steel pipes market are Vallourec SA, Chelpipe, OAO TMK, Tenaris SA, Baosteel Group Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, US Steel, TPCO, ArcelorMittal S.A., Syngenta, Voestalpine Tubulars GmbH & Co KG, Weifang East Steel Pipe, Torich International, among others. The market is oligopolistic in nature. The companies invest heavily to update technologies. For instance, WSSL (Welspun Speciality Solutions) has a stainless-steel seamless pipe & tube manufacturing capacity of ~18,000 tons per annum.
The company has invested heavily in the latest infrastructure, equipped with ultra-modern technologies. Large companies use their own billets for the production of seamless steel pipes which cuts the cost of production. For instance, Pervouralsk Pipe plant a leading steel pipe enterprise in Russia and Europe produces over 25,000 typical sizes and profiles of pipes made from over 200 grades of carbon, alloy, and stainless steels; 85% of all seamless pipes are made using its own billets produced by the Iron Ozone 32 mill.
Another company in the market that manufactures seamless steel pipes for its majority of applications is ChelPipe whose products are consumed by companies of the oil and gas and power engineering complexes, mechanical engineering, construction industry, agriculture, and other sectors of industry. Large-diameter pipes produced by ChelPipe make up over 70% of domestic pipelines. A total of over 60 million tons of LDP was produced during the history of the enterprise. Clients include the largest Russian and international oil and gas companies.
