Heat Meters Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence

The global Heat Meters Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 7.50% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
A warmness meter is a tool hired to measure thermal energy delivered by way of a source, with the aid of measuring the go with the flow rate of the warmth transfer fluid and converting temperature among its outflow and return leg. A heat meter has three key parts: a drift sensor, a calculator, and a pair of temperature sensors. The tool is designed to perform at a nominal waft fee and, for a majority of times, it is able to be operated at or simply beneath this waft fee.
Mandatory legislative requirements to put in warmth meters has grown to be the principal driver for the growth of the worldwide warmness meter market. Additionally, governments around the globe are growing guidelines to encourage using heat conservation, because of strength import this is taking area in many growing economies. According to International Energy Efficiency, low-carbon district heating imparting more flexibility can decarbonize heating in buildings by means of deploying heat meters.
Market Dynamics
The adoption of communication technologies is driving the market for heat meters
The adoption of conversation technology is riding the marketplace for warmth meters globally. The worldwide warmth meter market is anticipated to experience a massive increase in the approaching years, attributable to the rising quantity of digitalization of power utilities, increasing adoption of district heating systems, growing call for accurate and reliable warmth metering structures, and fast improvement of business as well as residential programs.
In 2019, there are greater than 6 million heat meters devices shipped throughout Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and the Asia-Pacific with a selected consciousness on communicating meters. Just over 70% of warmth meters shipped in EMEA and the Asia Pacific at some stage in 2019 have been communicating meters. The shift to communicating meters remains constant, by 2025 it's far forecasted that the best one in 5 heat meters can be simple. This push for IoT solutions has been bolstered by using law with Europe and China’s dominating influence in the Asia Pacific. Within Europe, the modification to the Energy Efficiency Directive 2012 said that from October 2020, all newly set up warmness meters and warmth price allocators are to be remotely readable.
However, unregulated coverage framework and privacy concerns are the fundamental hindering elements of the worldwide heat meters marketplace. Heat networks within the UK are in large part unregulated, but there's an aid for warmth networks thru numerous coverage gadgets. The hello-tech warmth meters that are established within the residential sector threaten to end up a prime privateness problem, in step with the European watchdog in the price of defensive private facts.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Ultrasonic Heat Meters
Mechanical Heat Meters
Others
By Communication
M-Bus (Wired)
Pulses
Radio
Others
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Competitive Landscape
The global heat meters market is highly fragmented. There is massive competition with the presence of various small players in the market. Key players in the market include Kamstrup, Diehl, Danfoss, Landis+Gyr, Engelman, Siemens, Techem, Itron, Qundis, Ista, Zenner and Apator among others. Technological innovations and increasing investment toward research and development are the key strategies adopted by leading industry players. Mergers and acquisition with technology providers along with growing expansion across the emerging economies have further strengthened their position in the industry. For instance, in May 2018, The Danfoss team have announced a successful test with the narrowband Internet of Things wireless data communication. In August 2017, Measurement Canada plans to have thermal energy metering regulated similarly to gas and electricity by 2026.
