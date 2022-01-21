DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1000359
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01/21/22, 01:55 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N MM 103, Milton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal
ACCUSED: Vladimir Maya
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/21/2022 at approximately 01:55 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the median on I-89 North Bound at MM 103 in the town of Milton, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Vladimir Maya (43) of St Albans, VT. While speaking with Maya, Troopers noticed indicators of impairment.
Maya was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI #1. Maya was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Maya was transported to a detox center with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022, 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov