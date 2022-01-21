STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1000359

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 01/21/22, 01:55 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N MM 103, Milton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal

ACCUSED: Vladimir Maya

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/21/2022 at approximately 01:55 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the median on I-89 North Bound at MM 103 in the town of Milton, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Vladimir Maya (43) of St Albans, VT. While speaking with Maya, Troopers noticed indicators of impairment.

Maya was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI #1. Maya was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Maya was transported to a detox center with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022, 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.