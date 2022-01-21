Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT  

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

 

  

 

NEWS RELEASE  

 

  

 

CASE#: 22A1000359  

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Blaz Mihaljevic 

 

STATION: Williston  

 

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111 

 

  

 

DATE/TIME: 01/21/22, 01:55 hours  

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N MM 103, Milton, VT  

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal   

 

  

 

ACCUSED: Vladimir Maya

 

AGE: 43  

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

 

  

 

On 01/21/2022 at approximately 01:55 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the median on I-89 North Bound at MM 103 in the town of Milton, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Vladimir Maya (43) of St Albans, VT. While speaking with Maya, Troopers noticed indicators of impairment.  

 

  

 

Maya was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI #1. Maya was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Maya was transported to a detox center with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.  

 

  

 

COURT ACTION: Y  

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022, 0830 hours  

 

COURT: Chittenden  

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

 

BAIL: N/A  

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED  

 

 

  

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.  

 

 

 

 

Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic 

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov

