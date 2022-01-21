Connect PTE Launches Free PTE Mock Test

Connect PTE introduced some highly affordable packages for PTE enthusiasts across Australia

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rising popularity of the Pearson Test of English, all the major PTE coaching institutes in Australia are gearing up to make the most of the opportunities coming by. One such institute that has made a big mark in a very short time in the field of PTE coaching is Connect PTE. The Melbourne-based PTE coaching institution has become the talk of the town because of its exceptional service and aggressive marketing strategies.

At the end of 2021, Connect PTE introduced some highly affordable packages for PTE enthusiasts across Australia, with classes available from the duration of 1 week to 6 months! The company’s Unlimited PTE Coaching was priced smartly and competitively at $350 only, which was received pretty well by the PTE community. “Our Unlimited PTE Coaching package has been a hit; everybody seems to love this offer”, said Ms. Reema Dhumal – PTE Coach, Connect PTE.

In its journey towards success, the representatives of Connect PTE have always reiterated the importance of mock tests. Lately, the company introduced its very first free mock test for PTE students. The test can be downloaded for free from Connect PTE’s website.

“This is the first of many free mock tests that we plan to design for PTE students. It has been designed per the PTE guidelines and helps the students practice for all 4 modules, i.e., reading, writing, speaking and listening”, added Ms. Reema.

Recently, Connect PTE introduced additional packages for PTE students that target students who are interested in getting coaching for selected modules only. Connect PTE has been a pioneer in this approach and has struck the untouched segment. The company expects good number of enrolments with this new approach too!

In case you are looking for quality and affordable online PTE coaching, Connect PTE is the name you can trust!