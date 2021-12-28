Connect PTE Announces New Year 2022 Packages

The company is introducing the Unlimited PTE Coaching package at $349 only

AUSTRALIA, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the year 2021 just about to wrap up, everyone is hoping 2022 to be better than the recent past. COVID-19 and its newly found variants have kept people from coming out to do different things. The dynamics of work have seen a paradigm shift and most people have now settled into the groove of working from home.

The ongoing situation has challenged different businesses to find newer ways to function. While some businesses crumbled due to the pandemic, others looked for aggressive strategies. The PTE tutorials across Australia have surely kept their boats sailing by adapting newer technology and switching to aggressive marketing. Connect PTE is one such top-of-the-line PTE coaching institute based in Melbourne that has turned the tables entirely. The company recently switched to PTE coaching online and announced lucrative PTE coaching packages to get a bigger share from the PTE market.

Connect PTE yesterday announced its packages for the year 2022. The Melbourne-based PTE tutorial has won accolades in the recent past for providing exceptional PTE coaching to PTE enthusiasts across Australia. “With the onset of 2022, we are trying to be more aggressive with our marketing”, said Mr. Avik Andalib – the Business Development Manager of Asia Pacific Group – the parent company of Connect PTE.

Ms. Reema Dhumal – PTE Coach at Connect PTE – said, “We are adding newer, more customized packages for the students. We will continue to offer the older ones too! The PTE mock tests and PTE tips and tricks are going to be our USPs.”

The company is introducing the Unlimited PTE Coaching package at $349 only. The students enrolling in the Unlimited PTE Coaching package will be able to take 180 classes over a period of 6 months. This is, by far, one of the most affordable unlimited coaching packages available in the marketplace. Another product that Ms. Reema hinted towards is PTE coaching for individual modules. “We are starting our individual module PTE coaching in 2022 which would allow the students to take PTE coaching for the modules they choose. They may take coaching for 1, 2 or even 3 modules out of all 4.” The price, however, is yet to be announced by the company.

The company has done well lately with the introduction of different packages and aggressive marketing strategies. Ms. Roslyn, one of the students at Connect PTE added, “Ms. Reema is a very good lecturer. She gave me many tips about the exam. I am glad I chose this center to have my PTE review. I got my desired score today.”

About Connectpte.com

Connect PTE is a leading PTE coaching institute in Melbourne that helps students get their desired score in English language proficiency tests like PTE. The institute has helped thousands of students achieve good scores in their English language exams. Connect PTE’s unique coaching methodology and strategies have helped the students prepare better for all modules of the PTE exam. For detailed information on PTE coaching packages, timings, etc., you may get in touch with Connect PTE here.