Local Contemporary Dance CCM Commissions New Creation

MACAU, January 21 - The Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, presents The Formidable Year, a newly commissioned piece created by a dynamic team of dancer-choreographers. The new work is set to be premiered at CCM’s Small Auditorium in two shows scheduled for 11 and 12 March (Friday and Saturday).

Leading a cast of nine dancers, the creative duo Tracy Wong and Mao Wei will take over the stage to interpret an honest, almost brutal, contemporary choreography that visually explores the intricacies of life’s maturing adventure. Framed by sharp visual and sound effects merged with original rock music, the piece is displayed on a simple setting, using a clever combination of props and lighting to sharply convey emotions. Dubbed as a driving force in the local and regional contemporary dance scene, Tracy and Wei have created numerous avantgarde works, from the acclaimed Shelf Life, debuted in Macao in 2014, to Les Curious Fringes - Blast of the Cave, an immersive experience devised in collaboration with French and Belgian artists. Together, they have travelled the world having performed in prestigious venues and festivals. This Macao production comes as stepping stone for the prolific team’s new choreographic paths.

The Formidable Year is a new work under CCM’s commissioning scheme, bringing to the fore socially and culturally relevant projects for diverse audience bases. Tickets will be available from January 23 (Sunday) at CCM’s box office and Macao Ticketing Network, subject to various discounts. IC keeps following the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau strictly and implement appropriate measures for cultural activities. All participants must wear face masks, undergo temperature checks, present a valid “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing and co-operate with the relevant anti-epidemic and crowd control measures. For further information and ticketing, please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call the credit card ticketing hotline on (853) 2840 0555.