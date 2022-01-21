IFTM and Swiss Education Group join forces to offer Dual Recognition Programme

MACAU, January 21 - Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) continues to forge partnerships with world-renowned institutions and recently signed an agreement with Swiss Education Group (SEG), the largest hospitality management education consortium in Switzerland. IFTM and the group's two top 10 QS World University Ranking institutions will promote a mutual recognition programme that includes a "3+1" learning model; participating students will have the opportunity to receive a bachelor's degree from IFTM and a bachelor's degree from a Swiss university.

The two schools under SEG, namely Swiss Hotel Management University (SHMS) and the César Ritz Colleges Switzerland (CRCS), are ranked fourth and seventh respectively in the QS World University Rankings by Subjects 2021 for "Hospitality and Leisure Management". The agreement allows IFTM and the two internationally respected higher education leaders to create a unique opportunity to collaborate and enrich the academic journey of students.

The "3+1" study programme is designed for students pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Hotel Management or Tourism Event Management at IFTM. Students who have successfully completed three years of study at IFTM and one year of study at an institution designated by SEG will be awarded two bachelor's degrees by both institutions at the same time.

Students can also choose to participate in a mutually recognised programme, which does not require going to Switzerland in person, and obtain a Swiss diploma from the designated SEG institution.

SEG will provide annual quality review and accreditation for IFTM's Bachelor's degree programmes in Hotel Management and Tourism Event Management to ensure that the programmes meet the standards of excellence set by the Group. In the future, both parties will also explore options such as the joint development of a Master Programme in Culinary Arts, in order to integrate the strengths and characteristics of each other and deepen the mutually beneficial relationship.