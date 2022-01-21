VN-Index grows for second day after realty stocks recover

VIETNAM, January 21 -

A housing complex by Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu House Development JSC in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province. The company's shares hit the ceiling at VNĐ82,600 ($3.59) per share on Thursday. — Photo hodeco.vn

HÀ NỘI — Shares rose strongly in the latter half of the afternoon session, lifting the VN-Index up 1.56 per cent to close Thursday at 1,465.30 points.

This was the second rising day of the southern market’s index after a four-session losing streak.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index advanced for the first time in the past four sessions, up 0.61 per cent to end at 411.8 points.

Bargain efforts pushed many real estate stocks to the ceiling. They were mostly small and mid caps such as An Gia Real Estate Investment and Development (AGG), DRH Holdings (DRH), An Dương Thảo Điền JSC (HAR), Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu House Development (HDC), Hoàng Quân Consulting-Trading-Service Real Estate (HQC), Investment and Trading Of Real Estate (ITC), Long Giang Investment & Urban Development (LGL) and Saigon Reai Estate Group (SGR).

On the other side, FLC Group (FLC) slumped for eight sessions in a row. Its shares lost about 50 per cent since January 10 after the scandal of underground trading of its chairman Trịnh Văn Quyết.

The construction and building materials groups were also big gainers, including shares under construction giant Sông Đà Group, Vinaconex and Lilama. These were considered speculative stocks at the end of 2021.

In addition, industrial real estate group also climbed. Kinh Bắc City Development (KBC), Tân Tạo Industry Investment (ITA), Long Hậu (LHG), Sonadezi Châu Đức Shareholding Co (SNZ) increased between 3-7 per cent.

With regard to blue chips, the VN-30 which tracks the top 30 largest shares by maket capitalisation and liquidity also increased 0.7 per cent. Big gainers included lender BIDV (BID), up 7 per cent; others such as Vinhomes (VHM), Masan Group (MSN), steelmaker Hòa Phát Group (HPG), Vietinbank (CTG) and VPBank (VPB) and PV Gas (GAS) rose by more than 1 per cent each.

Liquidity declined slightly compared to the previous sessions, totalling nearly 873 million shares worth VNĐ24.8 trillion (US$1.1 billion) traded in the two markets.

According to MB Securities Co (MBS), the gaining momentum will likely spread to the whole market in the coming sessions when the selling pressure in speculative stocks is gradually decreasing.

“In addition, declining market liquidity is also a positive sign, because after a drop of more than 100 points, it is important to see the decrease gradually narrow and the market recover when the selling volume has decreased,” MBS analysts said in a note.

Foreign traders were net sellers for a value of VNĐ156 billion in HCM City’s market while they were responsible for a net buy value of VNĐ21 billion on the Hà Nội’s bourse. — VNS