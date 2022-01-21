Submit Release
News Search

There were 979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,268 in the last 365 days.

National Startup Festival returns in 2022

VIETNAM, January 21 -  

The National Startup Festival 2022 honours outstanding projects last year. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The National Startup Festival 2022 opened on Wednesday in Hà Nội, gathering policymakers; start-up accelerators, mentors and advisers; investors, business leaders and representatives of international organisations.

The 19th edition of the annual event was hosted by the Business Forum Magazine under the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

In his opening remarks, VCCI President Phạm Tấn Công said Việt Nam, like many countries around the world, was facing various challenges caused by the uncertainties of COVID-19 last year. Việt Nam has suffered a tough blow from the pandemic as for the first time in its history, the economy declined 6 per cent in the third quarter of 2021, he said.

The resilience of enterprises and rise of entrepreneurial spirit in Việt Nam remained a bright spot of the economy despite all the difficulties, he noted, adding that last year, about 116,800 businesses were newly founded, while 43,100 resumed operation, reflecting the strong efforts of the Vietnamese business community to restructure and adapt to COVID-19 and the start-up spirit of the Vietnamese people.

In 2021, Việt Nam ranked 44th out of 132 countries and economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) and 59th out of 100 countries in the start-up ecosystem. The country also came third in the list of the most active start-up ecosystems in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and Singapore. — VNS

You just read:

National Startup Festival returns in 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.