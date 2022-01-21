RNAi Technology Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence
The Global RNAi Technology Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 14% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
The Global RNAi Technology Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 14% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
RNA interference (RNAi) is a technology used to deal with cancer and different diseases throughput up-transcriptional silencing of genes with the aid of small nucleic acid fragments. This generation allows providing goal specificity to proteins missing the enzymatic pocket essential for binding. RNAi has a widespread effect on the velocity, ease, and specificity with which the loss of gene feature analysis may be made in mammalian cells and animal models. This era can validate the target genes and functionally determine applicable sickness genes. Hence, main to the development of effective therapeutics.
Market Dynamics
The worldwide RNAi Technology marketplace growth is driven via numerous factors, together with growing genetic and metabolic issues, growing molecular diagnostics packages, cancer, and developing research & improvement sports for drug discovery.
Increasing incidences of most cancers are driving the call for stronger molecular diagnostics. According to the National Cancer Institute estimations, around 1,735,350 new cancer instances were identified in 2018 in the United States, and approximately 609,640 people had been expected to die from the illnesses. The occurrence of all cancer types global is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 2.5% at some point of 2015-2030. The mortality fee of cancers is probably to increase at a higher fee than the occurrence charge throughout 2015-2030, at a CAGR of two.6%. Chemotherapy, regardless of being a powerful most cancers treatment, does now not differentiate among regular and cancerous cells. The therapy reasons harm to the everyday cells which are near the cancerous cells. Hence, the demand for RNAi generation for cancer therapy is envisioned to grow notably over the forecast duration (2021-2028).
RNAi drives the pharmaceutical domain's increase with a strong pipeline of drug applicants based on this precept. For example, in July 2019, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has submitted a Clinical Trial Authorization (CTA) application to the Swedish Medical Products Agency (MPA). The intention is to get hold of approval to release a primary-in-human Phase I/II medical trial of DCR-A1AT to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency-related liver ailment. Dicerna makes a speciality of what is called RNA interference or RNAi. The technology turns off RNA, which results in halting the production of sickness-inflicting proteins. In August 2018, the approval of the first RNAi therapeutic, ONPATTRO® (evolved by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals), by the USFDA and the EMA, has caused a rise in the hobby in this subject.
However, the marketplace boom is limited by means of stringent government guidelines, rules, and FDA approvals. RNA is probably immunogenic and inherently volatile, which hinders the studies and development of drugs.
Market Segmentation
By Application
Drug discovery and development
Therapeutics
Drug Delivery
Other
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Competitive Landscape
The global RNAi Technology market is highly fragmented with a large number of global & local players. Some of the market's major players include Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., RXI Pharmaceuticals, Filmtec Corporation, Benitec Biopharma Ltd Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Silence Therapeutics, Invitrogen, Qiagen, among others.
The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as expansion, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and collaborations, contributing to the growth of the RNAi Technology market globally. For instance,
On July 23rd, 2019, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the leading RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics company, announced the Health Canada approval and immediate availability of ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis. ONPATTRO is the only treatment in Canada for all polyneuropathy stages associated with hATTR amyloidosis, a progressive, debilitating, chronic, and often fatal disease. ONPATTRO is based on Nobel Prize-winning science and is the first-ever RNAi therapeutic to be approved in Canada.
In April 2019, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. collaborated to discover, develop and commercialize new RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics for a broad range of diseases by addressing disease targets expressed in the eye and central nervous system (CNS) in addition to a select number of targets expressed in the liver. The collaboration will leverage both companies' scientific and technological expertise. It will build on Alnylam's recent preclinical data showing potent and highly durable RNAi therapeutics delivery to achieve target gene silencing in the eye and CNS. The collaboration will also benefit from Regeneron's industry-leading VelociSuite® technologies and capabilities from the Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC).
