“Digital stream queen” Tobey Kai releases long awaited debut album
The musician & brain-injury survivor known for her presence on the platform Twitch is finally releasing her highly anticipated pop album.
This feels unreal to me. I feel indestructible, because now the world has a piece of me”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADAUNITED, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tobey Kai, known for her hilariously entertaining live streams on the platform Twitch, is releasing a daring & prestigious debut Album that has fans all over the world at the edge of their seats. The worldwide support for Kai’s new project is a truly victorious chapter in her captivating career.
The life of Tobey Kai however, has been anything but glamorous. Tobey Kai has dealt with the slow & egregious decline of her grandfather’s mental health due to his battle with the dark reality of dementia. While taking care of her grandfather during his final days was hard enough for the Twitch-streamer & musician, things became even more difficult for Kai after suffering a traumatic brain hemorrhage during a freak-ski accident that occurred in January 2018.
Although Tobey Kai’s accident ended with her at the bottom of an icy slope, things are now going uphill for the Twitch-streamer-musician. During the strenuous course of her intense recovery, Kai amassed a large following of over 29,000 on social media platforms such as Twitch & Instagram where she entertains & shares her inspiring story of resilience with fans from all over the world. While the odds have always seemingly been against Tobey, she has proven time & time again that she will fight her hardest to beat the odds & overcome any negative circumstance with positivity. Now fully recovered & stronger than ever the streamer-singer is releasing a brand new pop album titled “Aftermath”.
Kai was able to get a huge feature for the title track of the album. The single “Aftermath” has been remixed by the grammy award winning producer-DJ Dave Audé. Being known for having more number ones than any other producer on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, Dave’s interest speaks volumes about the authenticity of Tobey Kai’s debut album.
“This album was the light at the end of the tunnel. After a brain injury like that, everything is taken away from you.” says Kai. “This feels unreal to me. I feel indestructible, because now the world has a piece of me”.
The debut album is out on all streaming platforms now.
