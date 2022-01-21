LDH community-based testing sites in Acadiana will open two hours later due to weather concerns

The Louisiana Department of Health's (LDH) community-based COVID-19 testing sites in Region 4 (Acadiana) will have a delayed opening on Friday, Jan. 21 due to the forecasted weather, and the Ville Platte Civic Center testing site will be closed on that day.

The following sites will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21:

Iberia Parish Health Unit

Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex

Evangeline Downs Casino, St. Landry Parish

Acadia Parish Health Unit

Please note that other non-LDH testing sites may not be delayed or closed that day. You can find testing locations that are open at ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or call 211 to find a site near you.

Being vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself against hospitalization. You can learn about vaccination sites near you by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. You can also find a vaccine site online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.