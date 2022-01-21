LDH community-based vaccine, testing sites in Baton Rouge area (Region 2) will delay opening due to weather concerns
The Louisiana Department of Health's (LDH) community-based COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites in Region 2 (Baton Rouge area) will have a delayed opening on Friday, Jan. 21, due to the forecasted weather on that day.
The following sites will open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21:
- East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit in Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana Parish Health Unit in Clinton
- Pointe Coupee Parish Health Unit in New Roads
- Iberville Parish Health Unit in Plaquemine
Please note that other non-LDH vaccine and testing sites may not be delayed. You can find testing site locations and hours at ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or you can call 211 to find a site near you.
Being vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself against hospitalization. You can learn about vaccination sites near you by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. You can also find a vaccine site online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.