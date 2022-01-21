LDH community-based vaccine, testing sites in Baton Rouge area (Region 2) will delay opening due to weather concerns

The Louisiana Department of Health's (LDH) community-based COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites in Region 2 (Baton Rouge area) will have a delayed opening on Friday, Jan. 21, due to the forecasted weather on that day.

The following sites will open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21:

East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit in Baton Rouge

East Feliciana Parish Health Unit in Clinton

Pointe Coupee Parish Health Unit in New Roads

Iberville Parish Health Unit in Plaquemine

Please note that other non-LDH vaccine and testing sites may not be delayed. You can find testing site locations and hours at ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or you can call 211 to find a site near you.

Being vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself against hospitalization. You can learn about vaccination sites near you by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. You can also find a vaccine site online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.