Some courts are set to resume trials next week

(Subscription required) Federal and state courts in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and other counties have paused all jury trials amid the surge in Covid cases. While some were scheduled to resume jury trials next week, others have not provided a definite restart date.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.