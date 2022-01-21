CWV adds value to West Grove area in Miami

One of the first projects sealed with LEED certification in Miami FL. Residential units have sold at about $600 USD per square foot, quality and cost.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are facing one of the first projects sealed with LEED certification in Miami FL. These residential units have sold at about$600 USD per square foot, and they have increased in terms of quality and cost.EVOLUTION is CWV GO ESSENCE AND MANIFESTO.Such a statement can only be backed up by FACTS. Read the following and this will be pointed out cleary, this is the scenario for CWV.As soon as the developments at 3525 - 3527 Day Ave in Coconut Grove, Miami, Florida, were finished and sold, they were recognized as strong assets to the Real Estate Market.The West Grove neighborhood area now hosts housing under AKA LEED CERTIFICATION standard (Leed stands for Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design), an innovative platform taking place not too long ago. To build within these areas, means implementing strategies that derive in pure sustainability, CWV makes this possible by taking the lead in the residen​tial market, using Green materials and Smart technology.In this project- such as in other situations that also share the “Green/ECO” vision under CWV’s umbrella business CWV GO – the home equipment is offered by brands that are presented to encourage a better quality of life, sharing the same Eco mantra. This is to say that Tesla, Q Cells, LG, Solar Edge, EcoBee and Crestron, take their share in the market..Co​mfortable. Smart. Sustainable.Construction stage at​ ​3525 -3527 Day Ave ​has been defined and fortunately accomplished, and both Townhomes are being welcomed and enjoyed by their recent new owners. Sales escalated and raised the bar and standard prices per foot in West Grove to 600 US per square feet (equivalent to US 6,600 the square meter)The Project involved 2 Family Homes traced in 1800 total square feet (160 m2) with 1280 feet (110 m2) of air space.3 floors, 3 rooms, 2 ½ bathrooms, and a pool on the ground floor. Roof top homes include a summer kitchen and a pergola.Such a wide range of sustainable equipment contributes intensively to a huge energy sabe, as well as the diminishment of the environmental impact.Under the LEED certified umbrella, low consumption home appliances co-exist with solar panels, thermal isolation, and LED lightning systems. Last but not least, units have their own video cameras to reinforce security.Beginning from this point on, with these developments CWV GO renews its dedication and importance to comply to efficient and high quality housing engagement, satisfying and complying to contemporary family needs.. . . . . . . . . . .

3525 DAY AV, COCONUT GROVE, MIA FL