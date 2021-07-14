CWV Homes Acquires Premium “Villa Leone” on South Miami Ave.
Company lead by Octavio Rinaldi, CEO -CWV Group, has announced this purchase and new Real Estate development with a huge impact in the heart Miami.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA , July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located on the historical and prestigious South Miami Avenue, just 5 blocks from Brickell Ave, the main and prestigious financial district in the city. Near Simpson Brickell, the natural sanctuary that reinvigorates the area and also located near Key Biscayne. These are the geographical highlights of Villa Leone. 2100 S Miami Ave.
Borges Architects, chosen for their fully oriented world-class design and architecture- with layouts and floor maps already approved, this project will begin its ground- breaking goal, in approximately 60 days.
Across 7,314 SF (680m2) plots, 4 limited edition houses will be built, each harboring approximately 5,600 SF (530m2).
Two magnificent home floors will be featured, 5 to 6 rooms, and an underground garage for several vehicles. Access to the rooftop will be available and with elevator service on all levels. Homes will be equipped with technology resources geared towards sustainability, such as low-consumption appliances, solar panels, LED lighting systems, and thermal insulation. Also, each property hosts video cameras, for greater privacy remote control.
This enterprise will define a milestone for CWV Homes and its umbrella company CWV Group. At the same time, it brings life to South Miami Ave, one of the first and main streets in the city of Miami.
The proposal is thought out to attract local buyers, as well as New Yorkers, and other big city prospects, who are observing the relevance of “the real estate BOOM” in South Florida.
CWV´s core business is also focusing on ultra-luxurious developments in other areas, such as Key Biscayne, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Bay Harbor and Brickell, enhancing pride to a team that specializes in extreme elegance and stand out projects.
VILLA LEONE KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
−Construction commences: Summer 2021. Very soon!
-Unit value: Approximately $5 million.
- Architecture design by Reinaldo Borges, International Awarded Professional.
His title in the Brickell area can be appreciated in the Infinity Skyscraper, as well as other ultra-luxury homes.
- Unique location: iconic street, proximity to a beautiful green space (Simpson Park), and Brickell’s attractions (Culture, Fashion, Gastronomy)
