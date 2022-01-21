UPDATED: Slow-Moving Superload Set to Move through Northwest Region Starting Tonight

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that starting late today, January 20, a superload being transported from West Milton, New York to Wampum, Pennsylvania is expected to travel through portions of Venango and Mercer counties.

The transport will continue its journey after 10:00 PM today on Route 322 near the border of Clarion and Venango counties to Route 62 in Venango County to Route 173 in Mercer County to Interstate 80 into Ohio.

This is part of a more than 400-mile journey across the state. The superload is 213 feet long and weighs 294 tons.

The superload will move as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. The majority of the transport, currently scheduled to be completed on January 22, will take place during nighttime hours. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather. Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota will transport the load.

The superload travel plan involves 16 counties and features ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles. Drivers should remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which will travel at the posted speed limit or 30 mph—whichever is lower.

Editor’s Note: A map of the transport route on state-maintained roadways and excluding the PA Turnpike-maintained portion in Lawrence County can be found at Superload Transport Map

A complete list of roads to be used and length of travel on those routes follows.

These routes are listed County-by-County in the sequence of travel.