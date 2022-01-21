Submit Release
LDH COVID-19 testing sites in Houma and Lutcher to close Friday due to cold weather

Two community-based COVID-19 testing sites operated by the Louisiana Department of Health in Lutcher and Houma will close on Friday, January 21, due to weather.

The weather forecast on Friday could make travel hazardous for staff.

Sites affected are:

  • Lutcher Senior Center
  • Houma Municipal Center

You can find testing site locations and hours at ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or you can call 211 to find a site near you.

Being vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself against hospitalization. You can learn about vaccination sites near you by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. You can also find a vaccine site online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish. 

