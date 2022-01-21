GMSacha Inchi $QEDN $GEGI has been invited to be at EXPODUBAI Gulfood by Procolombia

GMSacha Inchi Beverage GMSacha New Lifestyle 2021 We are GMSacha Inchi

GRANDVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHY IS GULFOOD GOOD FOR BUSINESS?

Access the biggest business matchmaking programme dedicated to Gulfood industry leaders and peers

Meet and connect with top buyers and leverage the power of face to face meetings

Major deals are signed at Gulfood

Do business in one of the world’s safest and well-connected hubs for business travelers. Gulfood is organised by DWTC, with a proven track record of hosting the world's safest events during the pandemic.

Gulfood 2021 marked the most successful return for food businesses worldwide as the only live, in-person food & beverage sourcing event of the year.



Business was thriving across the show floor as exhibitors from 85 countries met up with buyers and attendees from 156 countries to kick-start 2021 with major orders. All, in the safest face-to-face business space.



Move fast to get ahead next year – we are back from 13-17 Feb 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

GMSacha Inchi is the only superfood rich in Omega 3 6 9 and a complete vegan protein with all 9 amino acids. GMSacha Inchi beverage is packed in Tetrapack and can have a self-life of 6 months or more. INVIMA is the Colombian institute of food and medicine. INVIMA works together with the FDA to approve food and medicine for humans with this approval we can export to the USA, Canada, and other countries.

What makes it so unique is that we have cultivated a way to work with Sacha Inchi. Sacha Inchi is a seed that can be consumed as a snack. It's high in Omegas 3,6 and 9. It's also a complete vegan protein that has all nine essential Amino Acids. We are currently producing Sacha Inchi Beverage, Sacha Inchi Seeds, and Sacha Inchi Powder. Sacha Inchi is a difficult superfood, it can be difficult to cook properly. Sacha Inchi uncooked or not cooked properly can be a health hazard, and it also has a horrible bitter taste.

Therefore, on top of being the only company on the market that can properly produce Sacha Inchi, we also have a large social project. We work with farmers in Colombia to replace their illicit crops with Sacha Inchi, this is part of the social project we are doing to help farmers and their families in Colombia.

And now our newest venture is the GMSacha Inchi beverage made with Sacha Inchi using our unique process.

The GMSacha Inchi Beverage with OTC Market names of $QEDN and $GEGI is now packed in Tetrapack that will be delivered to Nestle, Juan Valdez, and other clients soon.

GMSacha Inchi Beverage is the only beverage in the world with Omega 3,6, and 9 along with being a complete vegan protein with also includes all nine essential amino acids. GMSacha Inchi Beverage is the only real Superfood made into a tasty ready-to-drink beverage.

GMSacha is working with Tetrapack to pack GMSacha Inch beverage into their innovative packaging.

Tetra Pak is the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Tetra pack has been working closely with GMS to pack GMSacha inchi beverages into recycled materials made with Sugar Cane.https://www.tetrapak.com/

GMSacha Inchi beverage can now be shipped worldwide without refrigeration.

