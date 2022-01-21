Submit Release
Carr Joins Litigation Counsel of America

Photo of Angela L. Carr, Partner at Barton Gilman LLP

Angela L. Carr, Partner

Angela L. Carr has accepted an invitation to join the Litigation Counsel of America (LCA), an honorary society of highly regarded U.S. trial lawyers.

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela L. Carr has accepted an invitation to join the Litigation Counsel of America (LCA), a diverse honorary society of 3,500 of highly regarded trial lawyers within the United States.

The LCA is an invitation-only network of fewer than one-half of one percent of American lawyers, who are carefully vetted based on skill, expertise, and service in their representation of clients.

An accomplished civil litigator and trial attorney, Carr focuses her practice on medical and professional liability defense. She advises medical professionals, hospitals, medical practices, and other healthcare-related organizations in all stages of the litigation lifecycle. Carr provides skilled representation to health care providers before federal and state courts, administrative agencies, and licensing boards in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In addition, she routinely consults with hospitals and healthcare practice groups on risk management and patient safety. Carr also represents students involved in Title IX investigations at local colleges.

Carr serves as the president of the Defense Council of Rhode Island and as a member of the Executive Committee of the Providence College President’s Council as well as a board member of the Greater Providence Providence College Alumni Club. In 2015, Carr completed the Leadership Rhode Island (Lambda II Class) community leadership program.

Carr was named a 2021 Top Woman in Law by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, a 2019 Woman to Watch in Legal Services and a 2014 40 Under Forty by Providence Business News, a Lawyer of Professional Excellence in the Law in Medical Malpractice Defense by Rhode Island Monthly in 2020-2021, a Rhode Island Super Lawyer Rising Star from 2012-2014 and Super Lawyer in 2015, and a Massachusetts Super Lawyer in 2017-2021.

Distribution channels: Law


