TravelAbility Announces a Free Portal linking people with disabilities to planning content for 125 Destinations

logo

Free Accessible Destination portal for people with a disability.

As a travel advisor, having this portal available is makes my job easier. Instead of spending hours—if not days—researching, it’s all there for me in one place.” Jamie Santillo, Adventures By Jamie.” — Jamie Santillo

SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce the first Accessible Destinations portal, a free service developed by TravelAbility to make travel easier for people with disabilities. Currently, the site, which lives on the TravelAbility.net website, links travelers with a disability directly to 125 destination pages in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico containing content about the accessibility features of the destination.

“While the ADA provides for the physical infrastructure to accommodate people with disabilities, there is no ADA for information, which is what’s needed to give this underserved segment of travelers the confidence to travel again,” remarked Jake Steinman, founder of TravelAbility.

Launched in 2020 with 32 landing pages, the “Advancing Accessibility One Landing Page at A Time,” project relied on a network built by TravelAbility’s 24 years in the travel industry.

Primary benefit: Convenience. Users will save a great deal of time having this accessible destination information in one place. “Searching for this information was like trying to find a needle in a haystack-- often buried in the main destination website requiring travelers with a disability to search endlessly for needed information.” remarked Steinman, “Our researcher spent an average of 3.5 minutes to find each of the accessible landing pages.”

What you’ll Find: In addition to the 125+accessible landing pages, we’ve included, where possible, direct links to book accessible hotels and transportation for each destination as well as articles written by bloggers and journalists who have experienced the destination first hand.

Reviews:

Travel Agent: As a travel advisor, having this portal available is makes my job easier. Now when I get a request from a client, instead of spending hours—if not days—researching, it’s all there for me in one place.” Jamie Santillo, Adventures By Jamie.

Journalist: “Disabled travelers have always faced a gauntlet of hurdles and extra planning and research when they want to book their trips. The Accessible Destinations portal removes some of those obstacles and saves disabled travelers time by curating the best, most relevant access info from hundreds of destinations under one roof.” Ian Ruder, Editor in Chief, New Mobility Magazine.

Blogger: “This portal will be a game-changer for us. I spend hours trying to find information about destinations that my five year old son with Spinbifida I can visit and write about.” Jennifer Allen, Wonders within Reach. “Now it’s all there for me.”

About TravelAbility: TravelAbility is an eco-system of accessible travel information for the travel industry professional. The annual TravelAbility brings together travel industry leaders with thought leaders in the disability travel space and is the home of LaunchPad, the world’s only pitchfest for adaptive technology and innovations that make travel easier for people with disabilities. Founded in 2019, the company provides an array of resources on its web-site including a one-stop shop for finding accessible destinations and a guide to specialty travel agents. Its Destination Ally program provides advice,workshops and training for destinations who want to be more welcoming to travelers with a disability and Baby Boomers. Its monthly newsletter TravelAbility Insider reaches over 8000 readers per month keeping them up to date on the latest news and information about accessible travel.