Pelosi Announces $5 Million in New Funding for San Francisco Seawall from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law  

Washington, D.C. – Today, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the San Francisco Waterfront project will receive $5 million in new Army Corps funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to complete the ongoing Corps study investigating how to strengthen Embarcadero Seawall to withstand earthquakes and rising sea levels. California will receive $170 million in total from this tranche of funding from the infrastructure package. “The century-old Embarcadero Seawall provides a crucial foundation for our City: protecting our families, businesses and streets from flooding,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “As we face an intensifying climate crisis, and an ever-present earthquake risk, this important victory brings us a crucial step closer to shoring up our Seawall. In doing so, we will ensure that the billions of dollars in economic activity, our critical transportation infrastructure and many of our most iconic destinations continue to stand strong for decades to come.” Speaker Pelosi has long been a champion of the Seawall, and in 2018, she helped obtain the highly-competitive Army Corps of Engineers feasibility study authority to begin the process of strengthening the Seawall. She also secured in the Water Resources and Development Act of 2020 language that will ensure that flood risk initiatives in areas at high risk for earthquakes are not penalized in benefit-cost ratios and guarantee that the Corps uses the best available, peer-reviewed science to develop the San Francisco Seawall study. This new funding will cover the cost of completing the federal government’s share of the Seawall study, which is scheduled to be done by November 2025, when combined with $3 million in federal funds Pelosi previously secured. The study is required before the Army Corps of Engineers can begin construction to strengthen the Seawall. “From restoring the Florida Everglades to improving the Port of Long Beach to protecting the Great Lakes, communities across our nation will soon see the benefits of this $14 billion investment,” Speaker Pelosi continued. “Thanks to the visionary leadership of President Biden and Democrats in Congress, these projects will create good-paying jobs for our workers, unstick supply chain jams to lower costs and turbo-charge American competitiveness for a generation.” # # #