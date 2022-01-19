Pelosi Statement on Supreme Court Ruling Rejecting Former President Trump’s Campaign to Hide the Truth

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to reject former President Trump’s attempt to claim executive privilege to block the House Select Committee on the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol from accessing his White House records:

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a victory for the truth, for the rule of law and for the American people. As the Courts have again and again affirmed, no one is above the law – not even a former president, who incited the January 6th insurrection.

“Reviewing documents that former President Trump sought to hide from the American people is essential to understanding the events leading up to and during the deadly insurrection and its aftermath, and to ensuring it never happens again.”

