Teletrac Navman Review of Winter Driving Dangers: Snowy States Show Surprising Safety
The report includes data on states and cities with the highest fatal collision rates.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 21, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Road safety in the winter isn’t what many think it is – warmer states are often the ones left out in the cold when it comes to fatal collision rates, while those with icy roads enjoy less eventful drives, a new study shows.
Teletrac Navman, a leading global mobile asset and fleet management software provider, has created an infographic featuring a breakdown of the 10 U.S. states and cities with the highest rates of fatal car collisions in the winter.
Some states are far deadlier in winter than others, and they’re largely not the ones commonly associated with unique winter traits such as snow and ice. According to the data, the states with the highest winter fatality rates for car collisions (calculated per 100,000 residents) are:
1. Wyoming (4.65)
2. Mississippi (4.01)
3. New Mexico (3.99)
4. South Carolina (3.94)
5. Alabama (3.71)
6. Florida (3.50)
7. Oklahoma (3.28)
8. Arkansas (3.20)
9. Georgia (3.07)
10. Tennessee (3.05)
Keeping with a trend of the deadliest locales being the ones least associated with winter’s seasonal traits, the two cities with the deadliest winter roads were Phoenix and Los Angeles – each with more than 60 fatal collisions reported in winter.
“Perhaps surprising to some, the states and cities we’ve seen near the top of the charts on fatal collisions in winter are those that typically don’t experience winter in the way states like Vermont and Maine do,” said Ben Williams, director of digital and central marketing at Teletrac Navman. “In fact, we’ve found that Vermont roads are the safest in the nation, with 0.8 fatal collisions per 100,000 residents. The deep-rooted familiarity with the weather from its residents coupled with generally slow and careful driving end up making ‘wintery’ states among the safest places to be in the winter – with the notable exception of Wyoming, which has a fatal collision rate of 4.65 per 100,000 residents.”
This report is the second in a series of seasonal infographics that Teletrac Navman will be releasing each season highlighting the dangers for that time of year, along with tips to help drivers stay safe on the road.
The full winter infographic, including a breakdown of the deadliest states and cities along with tips for staying safe on winter roads, can be found here.
