Scientists Weigh In As Lunar Meteorite NFT Takes Flight

Lunar meteorite NWA 8687 NFT certificate Alternate view of the NWA 8687 lunar meteorite included with the NFT

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent announcement of a lunar meteorite being auctioned as an NFT, we asked some scientists what makes them so special.

Randy Korotev, a lunar geochemist with the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has studied lunar samples and their chemical compositions since the first Moon rocks were returned by Apollo 11 astronauts in 1969. He continues to study lunar meteorites. “Lunar meteorites provide a more representative sampling of the lunar surface than the Apollo samples which are all from the near side of the Moon. We can reasonably assume that half the meteorites are from the far side. There have been many missions in the past few years that orbit the Moon and collect data on mineralogy and composition.” By comparing a meteorite to this data its lunar origin can be proven.

Greg Redfern, a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador who uses meteorites for education had the following to say: “I grew up with NASA's Mercury, Gemini and Apollo missions and have been photographing and studying the Moon for over a half century. Lunar meteorites have a special appeal to people as they can see the Moon with their own eyes or a telescope. It’s a special moment for people when I let them see up close and personal a piece of the Moon, and a powerful learning reinforcement.”

Alex Ruzicka, Director of the Cascadia Meteorite Lab at Portland State University said the following: “The Moon is a geologically unique world. As lunar meteorites sample a greater variety of terrains than the Apollo sample, they provide a more comprehensive perspective on the origin and evolution of this world.”

The auction is a rare volcanic stone known as a Troctolite. The first example of a Troctolite was a Moon rock collected in 1972 by astronaut Harrison Schmitt during Apollo the 17 mission. This Apollo sample was touted as the most interesting sample returned. Having formed deep in the Moon’s crust, it offers insight into how the Moon and planets formed.

This is a rare chance to own a rock from the Moon with the custody chain and authenticity written in the blockchain as an NFT. The Lunar meteorite and the NFT are sold as a package.

The NFT auction ends January 27th.