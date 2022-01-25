Lunar Meteorite NFT Attracts Attention of Big Business and Show Business

Lunar meteorite NWA 8687 NFT certificate that comes with the actual meteorite Rob Wesel with a freshly fallen meteorite

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent lunar meteorite NFT closing in on its final days, Rob Wesel, owner of Nakhla Dog Meteorites, comments on some of the big names in the meteorite world. Wesel has been in the business of brokering meteorites to museums, institutions, and collectors around the world for over 25 years and some of the collectors out there might surprise you.

“While much of my business is aimed at the scientific community,” Wesel says, “there are quite a few celebrities and corporations who take interest as well. With recent news spanning coverage on space industry giants (like SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and Blue Origin) to blockbuster movies with major star power, meteorite collecting is on the rise; as is the price.”

It has been widely reported that artists in the music world like Sting, Michael Jackson, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma are known to own meteorites; as are Hollywood celebrities like Steven Spielberg and Nicolas Cage. In fact, Cage just recently starred in the movie Color out of Space in which a meteorite wreaks havoc on a secluded farm. In a conversation with a colleague, Wesel recalls a story he was told where famous illusionist Uri Geller, most known for bending spoons with his mind, is reported to have bent a rod made from a large iron meteorite while going over new acquisitions.

The corporate world has recently joined the action as well. Tim Sweeny is the founder and CEO of Epic Games and creator of the global phenomenon online game known as Fortnite. Not only does he collect meteorites, he incorporated a meteor as a pivotal plotline within his game. Tech billionaire, Naveen Jain owns one of the world’s largest private collections of meteorites - worth an estimated $5 million. With his company, Moon Express, aimed at mining the Moon; it only makes sense to have some Moon meteorites. SpaceX Board Director and venture capitalist, Steve Jurvetson, also maintains a large collection. When asked of the allure, Jurvetson replied “It blows my mind that we can hold a rock from the surface of the Moon in our hands. The more I learn about meteorites, the more enthralled I become.”

The NFT auction ends January 27th.