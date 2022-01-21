Submit Release
RPMC Lasers Announces Exclusive Partnership with Dausinger + Giesen

RPMC LASERS INC., the leading laser distributor in North America, is excited to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Dausinger + Giesen

RPMC is a great channel for us in North America because of their knowledgeable staff and their strength in the Photonics industry.”
— Dr. Fabio Ferrario, CEO of Dausinger + Giesen
O'FALLON, MO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- O’fallon, Missouri– RPMC LASERS INC., the leading laser distributor in North America, is excited to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Dausinger + Giesen, allowing us to now offer their Thin-Disk Lasers and Thin-Disk Components. D + G provides leading-edge thin-disk laser components, such as thin disk gain media, thin disk pump modules, Pockels cells, and high-power optomechanics. They also provide high-performance, versatile, fast & ultrafast thin-disk lasers, regenerative amplifiers, linear amplifiers, demonstrators, prototypes, and designs. As pioneers of thin-disk technology, with Dr. Giesen, credited with the invention of the thin disk laser, D + G owns multiple patents on their devices.

Both companies are excited about their new relationship. “RPMC is a great channel for us in North America because of their knowledgeable staff and their strength in the Photonics industry,” says Dr. Fabio Ferrario, CEO of Dausinger + Giesen. “Their thorough knowledge of our products and capabilities has the potential to add to the success of our sales in North America. We are pleased with the efforts of the RPMC team and look forward to a great year.” Dean Micke, President of RPMC Lasers, added, “Dausinger + Giesen’s Thin-Disk technology is an excellent addition to our product line. Their short-pulsed laser devices, with high energies and output powers, will help fill a gap in our customer’s needs. We are honored that Dausinger + Giesen wants to commit to a long-term relationship.”

