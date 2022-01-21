Franciscan Ministries Chief Operating Officer Nominated for COO Award
Zachary Zerbonia, who joined the Ministry last year, is among a select group of chief operating officers worldwide being considered for this distinct honor.
I'm honored my peers and former team members nominated me. The list of leaders, their contributions and accomplishments is inspirational and impressive. I am humbled to be considered for this award.”LEMONT, ILL., UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachary Zerbonia, the Chief Operating Officer for Franciscan Ministries, has been nominated for the Top 100 COO Award.
— Zachary Zerbonia, Franciscan Ministries Chief Operating Officer
The COO Award is part of the 2022 OnCon Icon Awards, and nominees include some of the top chief operating officers in the world. Only 200 nominees were selected for consideration.
“I am honored that my peers and former team members nominated me for this award. The list of leaders, their contributions and accomplishments is inspirational and impressive, and I am humbled to be considered,” Zerbonia said. “It has been a blessing having the opportunity to lead several mission-driven service organizations while being able to coach and mentor existing and emerging leaders. The greatest asset I am responsible for is our people while supporting a culture of compassion, growth and innovation.”
Zerbonia joined Franciscan Ministries in 2021 and oversees operations for the Ministry. Zerbonia’s extensive experience and diverse skill sets have helped lead the Ministry through the end of the pandemic, leading census recovery efforts that were 2.5 times the national average. He has paved a growth plan for the next five years to ensure rapid growth while expanding the resident and employee experience. Zerbonia has embodied the Franciscan Culture of Living Joyfully and continues to raise the bar for service to others. He can be found frequently circulating through the Home Office or senior living communities, spending one-on-one time with associates to understand their passions and career ambitions.
More than 20 years ago, Zerbonia entered the healthcare sector as a licensed physical therapist in geriatrics to help seniors maintain or regain their independence. In addition to leading multi-disciplinary rehabilitation teams in the early part of his career, Zerbonia has varied and extensive multi-state management of physician practices, hospice and home health agencies, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. Most recently, Zerbonia created AGEiLITY Senior Living Advisors where he partnered with regional and national senior living providers to develop new programs, and improve outcomes and occupancy. His educational background includes both clinical and business education, with a doctorate in physical therapy from Boston University and a master’s degree in business administration and health administration from the University of Phoenix.
The deadline to cast your vote for the top chief operating officers is Feb. 15.
To vote, go to: https://www.onconferences.com/oncon-2022-coo-voting.
Winners will be announced during the OnCon Icon Awards Ceremony in May.
For more information about Franciscan Ministries, call (800) 524-6126 or go to http://www.franciscanministries.org.
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones, in addition to third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Additionally, the Ministry supports young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operates a family violence prevention center and shelter.
