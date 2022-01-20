Air Permit Issued for Enviva Pellets Sampson

Raleigh

Jan 20, 2022

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued a first-time Title V permit for Enviva Pellets Sampson, LLC. The facility was required to obtain a Title V permit under the terms of its current operating permit. The Title V permit does not include any significant operational changes at the wood pellet facility.

After a comprehensive public process, including a public comment period, public hearing, and EPA Region 4 review, Division staff thoroughly considered the comments received on the draft permit and incorporated changes as recommended by the Hearing Officer. Specifically, the final permit includes a limit on the maximum hourly production rate. The facility shall not process more than 120 oven-dried tons (ODT) per hour, not to exceed 657,000 ODT/year on a rolling 12-month average basis.

The permit includes conditions to limit Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions to below 250 tons per year and Hazardous Air Pollutant (HAP) emissions to less than 10 tons per year of any one HAP and less than 25 tons per year for all HAPs combined. The permit requires the installation and operation of additional controls to ensure these limits are met.

The final permit, final permit review, and environmental justice report are available on the Department’s website here.