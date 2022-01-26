American College of Employee Benefits Counsel Fellow Count at The Wagner Law Group Increases to 11 – A Nationwide High
Premier ERISA and employee benefits law firm The Wagner Law Group now includes 11 Fellows of the prestigious American College of Employee Benefits Counsel
I am extraordinarily proud that our firm has such a large number of attorneys who have met the ACEBC®'s rigorous fellowship standards - a unique accomplishment indeed.”BOSTON, MA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, has announced that the firm now includes 11 Fellows of the prestigious American College of Employee Benefits Counsel. Fellows of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel (ACEBC®) are selected by the College's Board of Governors from among employee benefits attorneys nominated for that honor and recommended for consideration by the Board's Membership Committee after considering the recommendations of regional screening committees and meeting its strict membership criteria.
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director
The Wagner Law Group, now with 11 ACEBC® Fellows among its 46 lawyers, has more ACEBC® Fellows, by a wide margin, than any other law firm nationwide, including those with thousands of lawyers.
The Wagner Law Group’s 11 ACEBC® Fellows are Marcia Wagner, Harold Ashner, Ivelisse Berio LeBeau, Dan Brandenberg, Russell A. Gaudreau, Israel Goldowitz, Mark Poerio, Susan Rees, Linda Rosenzweig, Barry Salkin and Roberta Casper Watson. Three of the firm’s members, Dan Brandenburg, Linda Rosenzweig and Roberta Casper Watson, are Charter Fellows of the College, having been inducted in the first class of Fellows at its inaugural gala dinner at the World Trade Center in New York City on July 8, 2000.
To qualify for membership as a Fellow of the ACEBC®, an individual must: have at least 20 years of experience as an employee benefits practitioner following admission to the practice of law, in the private sector (including law firm, in-house corporate, tax-exempt organization or consulting), government or academic setting; have demonstrated a sustained commitment to the development and pursuit of public awareness and understanding of the law of employee benefits, through such activities as writing, speaking, participating in public policy analysis, public education or public service and representation projects, and leadership in the employee benefits activities of bar associations or other professional organizations; have consistently exhibited exemplary character and ethical behavior, with no discipline record with any professional or governmental body for departing from ethical or professional standards; and, be generally recognized by his or her peers for expertise in the field and intellectual excellence.
The ACEBC® is dedicated to elevating the standards and advancing the public's understanding of the practice of employee benefits law. In pursuit of this goal, it encourages the study and development of employee benefits laws, initiates professional discussions of significant employee benefits issues, and sponsors an extensive list of Continuing Legal Education programs. The Wagner Law Group’s 11 Fellows exemplify the ACEBC®’s goals and play a large part in furthering those goals both through their practice of law in every aspect of the realm of employee benefits, as well as by way of activities such as article and book authorship, speaking at a wide variety of seminars and webinars, serving on relevant committees and boards of bar associations and other professional organizations, and teaching employee benefits topics at various academic institutions.
The Wagner Law Group:
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. Now with 46 attorneys in 12 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine decades of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers® lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 National Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
