ZIVO Forward Throw LED Wall Pack ZIVO forward throw wall pack ZIVO Forward Throw Wall Pack Lens Closeup

The new ZIVO forward throw LED wall pack is designed with functionality and budget in mind.

“ZIVO is durable, comes with a shatterproof glare-free lens, has photocell and battery backup options, and all four wattages are priced under $100.” ” — Steven Rothschild

WORCESTER, MA, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released four new and updated budget friendly LED outdoor wall packs all under $100. The LED outdoor wall packs called ZIVO, are available in 40w, 60w, 80w, and 100w. ZIVO is durable with a shatterproof polycarbonate lens and is IP65 rated against water and dirt. The prismatic polycarbonate lens also creates a diffused effect and reduces glare. ZIVO is incredibly affordable, priced at under $100 per fixture. In addition, all ZIVO wall packs are available with a photocell option and a 90 minute battery backup option.

“The new ZIVO has been updated to include more features at a much lower cost,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “ZIVO is durable, comes with a shatterproof glare-free lens, has photocell and battery backup options, and all four wattages are priced under $100.”

ZIVO is available with a bronze die cast aluminum housing. This fixture is DLC, ETL, and CUL listed in addition to its IP65 rating. ZIVO LED outdoor wall packs emit about 135 lumens per watt and can be mounted up to 25’ high. This forward throw wall pack is compatible with 0-10v dimming and has a CRI of 70+. ZIVO is available in 5000K bright white. At 50,000 L70 hours, ZIVO will last for years without needing maintenance. ZIVO comes with a five year Access Fixtures warranty. Questions about whether or not the ZIVO forward throw LED wall pack will work for your project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.



About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.