BlameitonG Releases New Album "Too Many Secrets"

BlameitonG's new Album "Too Many Secrets" is a must listen.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlameitonG comes harder and harder every time. Which is evident on his new album entitled "Too Many Secrets" released on January 13, 2022. It dives into his life growing up in the streets, going to jail, getting shot, making money and most importantly his love life. BlameitonG, born Gregory Wings has been in love with his wife since the day they met. "She's the reason I breathe everyday", says BlameitonG.

His wife Britney Wings @heymrswings, has been at the center of his music since the beginning of his career. They met shortly after BlameitonG was robbed and shot 3 times in 2019 and they haven't been able to be separate since. Their love story was the inspiration for the track "Actions Without Consequences".

The track "You Have Issues" is based on BlameitonG's time in federal prison and how he got there. The track "Conquest" is about his life in business as an entrepreneur and the track "Grandma Cookies" is about his life growing up in the streets of St. Louis.

Stream the album “Too Many Secrets” On Spotify & Apple Music.

Follow @BlameitonG on Instagram.

Music Video - Behind the Scenes