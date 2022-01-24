Submit Release
News Search

There were 571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,254 in the last 365 days.

BlameitonG Releases New Album "Too Many Secrets"

BlameitonG's new Album "Too Many Secrets" is a must listen.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlameitonG comes harder and harder every time. Which is evident on his new album entitled "Too Many Secrets" released on January 13, 2022. It dives into his life growing up in the streets, going to jail, getting shot, making money and most importantly his love life. BlameitonG, born Gregory Wings has been in love with his wife since the day they met. "She's the reason I breathe everyday", says BlameitonG.

His wife Britney Wings @heymrswings, has been at the center of his music since the beginning of his career. They met shortly after BlameitonG was robbed and shot 3 times in 2019 and they haven't been able to be separate since. Their love story was the inspiration for the track "Actions Without Consequences".

The track "You Have Issues" is based on BlameitonG's time in federal prison and how he got there. The track "Conquest" is about his life in business as an entrepreneur and the track "Grandma Cookies" is about his life growing up in the streets of St. Louis.

Stream the album “Too Many Secrets” On Spotify & Apple Music.

Follow @BlameitonG on Instagram.

Christopher Bastrop
Marksman Entertainment
info@MarksmanEntertainment.com

Music Video - Behind the Scenes

You just read:

BlameitonG Releases New Album "Too Many Secrets"

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.