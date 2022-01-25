TraceGains and SGS Digicomply Forge Partnership to Deliver Best-in-Class Horizon Scanning and Decision Support Tools

About

Founded in 2008, TraceGains connects people and information so teams can work smarter. As a global technology company, TraceGains provides networked innovation, quality, and compliance solutions to consumer brands that want to reduce supply chain risk, speed up business processes, and take control of data. On average, companies find that 80% of their suppliers are already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to connect and collaborate instantly.

https://www.tracegains.com/