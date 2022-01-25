TraceGains and SGS Digicomply Forge Partnership to Deliver Best-in-Class Horizon Scanning and Decision Support Tools
TraceGains announced a partnership with SGS Digicomply, the leading compliance intelligence platform for the food, beverage, and personal care sectors.
By combining our data and expertise with TraceGains compliance and innovation solutions, we can deliver unmatched business intelligence tools that will help customers make better decisions. ”WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the CPG industry’s leading collaborative network for suppliers, manufacturers, and brand owners, announced a new partnership with SGS Digicomply, the world’s most powerful compliance intelligence platform for the food, beverage, and personal care sectors.
— Global Head of SGS Digicomply Nicola Colombo
TraceGains will license international regulatory and food safety data from SGS Digicomply, which will enhance the information TraceGains collects and curates in its Market Hub (sourcing platform) and Smart Alerts (horizon scanning and regulatory monitoring) solutions. TraceGains integrates thousands of supplier locations and data sources to identify and qualify suppliers, source items and ingredients, build recipes, and draft and negotiate specifications – all while collecting supporting documentation automatically.
“TraceGains’ horizon scanning and regulatory compliance solution, Smart Alerts, is already a powerful tool our customers use to monitor real-time supply chain warnings, advisories, and regulatory compliance,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “This new partnership with SGS Digicomply allows us to tap into vast amounts of data, an international regulatory catalog, and expert analysis from SGS’ global workforce. No other tool can even come close to the quantity, quality, expertise, and functionality that TraceGains and SGS Digicomply can deliver to help companies understand emerging risk.”
The partnership allows TraceGains to incorporate SGS Digicomply’s data and deliver it within its platform. Smart Alerts, powered by SGS Digicomply, will provide insight into the regulatory development process, support better decision-making, and provide a superior user experience in a centralized knowledge hub that collates all relevant market updates from the market. The integrated solution will seamlessly provide data on emerging risks, regulatory changes, food alerts, and other market signals to quality, regulatory, and innovation teams.
“We’re proud to work with TraceGains to deliver valuable data from the thousands of sources we monitor daily,” Global Head of SGS Digicomply Nicola Colombo explained. “By combining our data and expertise with TraceGains compliance and innovation solutions, together, we can deliver unmatched business intelligence tools that will help customers make better decisions and manage their risks. This partnership positions SGS Digicomply as the preferred data-as-a-service provider in the food and CPG industries.”
“TraceGains saved our bacon when we were evaluating a source for potato starch,” J. Rettenmaier’s Quality Programs Manager Kari Barnes added. “Thanks to Smart Alerts and the intuitive mapping tool, we discovered that the supplier we were considering has been cited by FDA repeatedly for failing to comply with the Foreign Supplier Verification Program. That was a huge red flag, and we knew we couldn’t approve that supplier based on what we learned. Other horizon scanning tools we used previously would not have captured that FSVP finding because they don’t scan through the details in FDA inspection reports like TraceGains does. Smart Alerts is already a super powerful tool, so we can’t wait to see the enhanced functionality that will be available with the additional data from SGS Digicomply integrated into the system.”
About TraceGains
Founded in 2008, TraceGains connects people and information so teams can work smarter. As a global technology company, we provide networked innovation and compliance solutions to consumer brands that want to reduce supply chain risk, speed up business processes, and take control of their data. On average, companies find 80% of their suppliers already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to connect and collaborate instantly.
About SGS Digicomply
SGS Digicomply is a powerful content management platform that combines high technology with the expertise of SGS food compliance teams to sort and classify vast volumes of global compliance data into a single, coherent, and reliable source. SGS Digicomply’s parent company, SGS, is the world’s leading testing, inspection, and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 93,000 employees, SGS operates a network of more than 2,600 offices and laboratories worldwide.
Denis Storey
TraceGains
+1 720-465-9437
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
TraceGains, DigiComply Announce Partnership