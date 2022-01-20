International Hugging Day: A Song as a Virtual Hug - Studies Confirm Healing Power of Music
Digital Alternative to Physical Hug - Studies Confirm Power of Song-based Message to Spark Nostalgia, Reduce Stress and Improve Mood
That a mere piece of music can have such a physically therapeutic effect is amazing because it shows a similarity with the effect of a physical hug - but in a way that everyone can avail of, any time”LIMERICK, MUNSTER, IRELAND, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Friday, January 21st, is International Hugging Day - but for those unable to hug loved ones in person, a unique messaging app provides a digital alternative that is sure to spread joy, reduce stress and spark nostalgia - confirmed by recent studies on the power of music.
— Perry Meskell
A number of international studies commissioned to examine the importance of music during Covid have shown that music can regulate emotion, reduce stress and loneliness, evoke positive memories and improve overall mood - supporting music-hugging app Huggnote’s contention that when it’s not possible to hug those we love, music is the next best thing.
Key findings on the beneficial impacts of music on emotional well-being include: improves overall mood and sense of positivity - music ranked #1 to improving happiness ahead of exercise and watching television (Sound United Study); alleviates stress and tension; helps foster a sense of meaning and purpose; reduces loneliness and facilitate social connectedness; and induces a sense of relaxation and calm
“With many of us unable to be close to those we love on Hugging Day, it’s comforting to know that it’s still possible to have a positive physical and emotional impact just by sharing some music, ” says Jacqui Meskell, founder of Huggnote, which turns songs into virtual hugs for instant delivery to anyone, anywhere. “We’ve seen first-hand how Huggnote actually makes users cry but wanted to understand why. What was interesting was the sheer volume of recent studies in this area, all of which more than prove that we are certainly at the forefront of a new era, in which music is valued and experienced differently - far beyond mere entertainment,” she said.
MUSIC AS NOSTALGIA
An increase in listening to nostalgic music as a means of coping with Covid was identified, with a UK study finding evidence of the 'benefits of engaging with nostalgic music to regulate emotions during times of uncertainty, and why reflecting on the past to bring perspective to the present is linked to a positive state of wellbeing.' According to the study entitled 'Music-Evoked Nostalgia and Wellbeing During the United Kingdom COVID-19 Pandemic: Content, Subjective Effects, and Function' by Hannah Gibbs and Hauke Egermann - music sparked memories of a period of life, an event or situation, other people, places or travel, a previous perspective or a triumphant time. “Huggnote is literally founded on nostalgia because it originated as a need of mine when I couldn’t be there for a friend and a song on the radio brought back happy memories of our time together in college. So it was particularly interesting to see that 54% of people said music reminded them of another time in their life like university years,” said Jacqui. “Indeed the majority of songs sent via Huggnote are older songs for that reason. " The study summarises the overall effect of music as one that 'brings about a feeling of happiness, positivity and a greater sense of physical and emotional wellbeing’.
MUSIC AND SOCIAL ISOLATION
A US study commissioned by high-end audio company Sound United showed that music played a key role in alleviating the stresses of Covid. “According to the study 3 in 4 Americans cited music as Improving mental health by helping listeners stay sane, boost productivity and greatly decrease loneliness and that definitely correlates with the fact ‘In This Together’ and ‘I love You’ were two of our most popular themes last year,” says co-founder and COO Perry Meskell.
MUSIC HAS PHYSICAL EFFECT
Recent studies also show that music has a physical impact on users. In 'Music as a Coping Strategy during COVID-19' by Bhuvaneswari Ramesh - music was shown to increase coping ability in stressful situations, with a reduction of cortisol levels recorded. Music with relaxing properties was found to have an effect on the alpha waves - and theta waves in deep sleep states proving that brain waves can be altered with music relaxation. “The fact that a mere piece of music can have such a physically therapeutic effect is so amazing because it shows a similarity with the effect of a physical hug - but in a way that everyone can avail of at any time,” says Perry. The study concludes: 'Positive thoughts can be imbibed with the use of music that evokes happy thoughts and hope for a better future’.
“We already knew that the right song at the right time - especially if it’s sent from someone you love - was a highly emotional experience. But having the science to back this up is really exciting,” says Jacqui, ahead of one of the company’s busiest days on International Hugging Day. “Last year we had an 900% user increase on hugging day with Covid themes proving most popular, especially songs looking to a brighter future. We’ll have to wait and see what the collective 'hugg' mood is this year but we’ll be very surprised if ‘I Love You’ isn’t right at the top somewhere as always,” she says.
Huggnote was recently cited one of “Ireland’s 100 Most Ambitious Start-Ups’ by Spark Crowdfunding and is shortlisted in two categories in this year’s National Digital Awards in Ireland for ‘Digital Impact Award’ (Huggnote) and ‘Digitial Trailblazer of the Year’ (founder Jacqui Meskell). Huggnote is also the first Irish start-up to win the top prize on the recent series of US TV Show 'Two Minute Drill' hosted by David Meltzer.
About Huggnote
Award winning Huggnote is a web app that curates music by emotion so users can find the perfect song to express any emotion and send it to friends/loved ones via text or messaging app. Users can sign up via www.huggnote.com - select themes including'I Love You' or 'I'm Sorry'; choose a song; add a message and send to anyone, anywhere instantly. Currently in BETA Huggnote is free to use.
International Hugging Day originated in the US with National Hugging day in 1986 in Clio Ohio and is now celebrated worldwide.
Jacqui Meskell
Huggnote Ltd
+353 87 368 5958
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other