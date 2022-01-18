2022-01-18 13:03:08.187 Husband Buys Wife $50,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

2022-01-18 13:03:08.187

A Missouri Lottery player uncovered a top prize on a “$50,000 Crossword Extra” Scratchers ticket given to her by her husband.

“$50,000 Crossword Extra” is a $3 game with over $5.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more top prizes of $50,000.

He purchased the winning ticket at Freedom Stop, 503 E. Walnut St., in Raymore.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Cass County won more than $14.3 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes.

Retailers in the county received more than $1.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $2.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed in the county, visit MOLottery.com.