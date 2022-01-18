Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,184 in the last 365 days.

2022-01-18 13:03:08.187 Husband Buys Wife $50,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

2022-01-18 13:03:08.187

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player uncovered a top prize on a “$50,000 Crossword Extra” Scratchers ticket given to her by her husband.

“$50,000 Crossword Extra” is a $3 game with over $5.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more top prizes of $50,000.

He purchased the winning ticket at Freedom Stop, 503 E. Walnut St., in Raymore.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Cass County won more than $14.3 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. 

Retailers in the county received more than $1.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $2.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed in the county, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2022-01-18 13:03:08.187 Husband Buys Wife $50,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.