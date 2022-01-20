2022-01-20 10:37:57.827 $50,000 Powerball Double Play Prize Won in Columbia

2022-01-20 10:37:57.827

Just realizing he won $50,000, a Missouri Lottery player has claimed a prize from Powerball’s first Double Play drawing held on Aug. 23.

Double Play is a game feature added in August that allows Powerball players to play their numbers again in a second drawing for an additional $1 per play.

In this case, the winner’s numbers matched four of five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number drawn in the Double Play drawing – a fact he didn’t know until he finally checked the ticket in January.

“I just scanned an old ticket on the Lottery app,” he explained. “I looked at it and just said, ‘What is that?’ when the win popped up.”

He quickly realized he had won the $50,000 Double Play prize and was overjoyed.

“I was just so happy!” he shared. “This is the most I’ve ever won.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Mart, 601 Scott Blvd., in Columbia.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com. The winning Double Play numbers for the Aug. 23 drawing were 3, 28, 34, 39 and 63 with a Powerball number of 25.

In FY21, players in Boone County, where the winning ticket was sold, won more than $29 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $2.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $52.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.