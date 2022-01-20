Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,184 in the last 365 days.

2022-01-20 12:34:39.527 $50,000 Cole County Powerball Prize Claimed

2022-01-20 12:34:39.527

Story Photo

Two Powerball players have claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize won in the Dec. 25, 2021, drawing. Their winning ticket was purchased at The Office Bar, 900 W. McCarty St., in Jefferson City.

In 2021, 56 Powerball tickets sold in Missouri won $50,000 base prizes by matching four of five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers drawn on Dec. 25 were 27, 29, 45, 55 and 58, and the Powerball was 2.

In total, 317 Missouri Lottery players have won a combined $18 million in Powerball prizes by matching four of five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball since October 2015. Powerball is drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. Saturday’s jackpot is an estimated $76 million.

You just read:

2022-01-20 12:34:39.527 $50,000 Cole County Powerball Prize Claimed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.