2022-01-20 12:34:39.527 $50,000 Cole County Powerball Prize Claimed

2022-01-20 12:34:39.527

Two Powerball players have claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize won in the Dec. 25, 2021, drawing. Their winning ticket was purchased at The Office Bar, 900 W. McCarty St., in Jefferson City.

In 2021, 56 Powerball tickets sold in Missouri won $50,000 base prizes by matching four of five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers drawn on Dec. 25 were 27, 29, 45, 55 and 58, and the Powerball was 2.

In total, 317 Missouri Lottery players have won a combined $18 million in Powerball prizes by matching four of five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball since October 2015. Powerball is drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. Saturday’s jackpot is an estimated $76 million.