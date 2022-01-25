Springfree Trampoline, The World’s Safest Wins 2021 Good Design Award for Excellence in Product Design, Quality, and Innovation Springfree Trampoline strives to provide hours of safe backyard play for a lifetime of happy memories. Springfree began with Dr. Keith Alexander, a father who was looking for a safe trampoline for his daughter.

Springfree Trampoline receives a Chicago Athenaeum 2021 Design Award for best product design in the sports and recreation category.

PLANO, TX, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline, the creators of the world’s safest trampoline, today announced the Springfree® Trampoline - Large Square Trampoline was awarded the prestigious 2021 Good Design Award for superb product design, quality, and innovation.

“We are greatly honored to be recognized by GOOD DESIGN Awards for our one-of-a-kind safe design and superior quality,” says Springfree Trampoline North America VP of Marketing, France Jacot. “At Springfree, we take pride in offering the very best in safety and quality which means parents can relax knowing their kids are off the screens and getting exercise, fresh air, and mental breaks.”

Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, GOOD DESIGN remains the oldest and the world’s most recognized program for design excellence worldwide. This year, GOOD DESIGN received a record number of submissions from the world’s leading manufacturers representing the most important and influential corporations in the design industry with 1,100+ products from over 55 countries. Springfree Trampoline joins a cohort of the best consumer designs ranging from the ‘spoon to the city’ for sustainability, superior design, and unparalleled function.

Springfree® Trampoline continues to be the only trampoline that exceeds all US safety standards. Since their inception, New Zealand engineer, Dr. Keith Alexander, had the vision to design a better trampoline, one that was safer and without metal springs. Over 15 years of research and development, Keith re-engineered the trampoline from the ground up to invent the Springfree Trampoline. From the initial design concepts to the product offered today, quality and safety have been at the forefront for Keith. Springfree® Trampoline continues to be the only trampoline that exceeds all US safety standards.

About the Good Design Awards:

Now in its 71st year, GOOD DESIGN remains the oldest and the world's most recognized program for design excellence worldwide. Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, GOOD DESIGN honors the annual achievements of the best industrial and graphic designers and world manufacturers for their pursuit of extraordinary design excellence.

Winners are selected from among thousands of submissions from the world's leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms from around the world, representing the most important and influential corporations in the design industry from over 55 countries. To learn more about GOOD DESIGN or to check out the full list of awards, visit gooddesign.org.

About Springfree Trampoline™:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1-877-JUMP-SAFE. ‘Like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.