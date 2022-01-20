Flag Alert: Lowering of U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Two Camp Lejeune Marines Killed in Onslow County

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half staff on Friday, January 21 until sunset on Sunday, January 23, 2022 in honor of the two Camp Lejeune Marines who died during a vehicle accident in Onslow County on Wednesday. At least 17 other U.S. Marines were hospitalized due to the accident. All Marines were active duty service members of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force based in Camp Lejeune.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: "I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the U.S. Marines who lost their lives in a tragic accident in Onslow County. We are so proud of our military heroes at Camp Lejeune and across North Carolina. Our prayers go out to them."

Join us Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code. Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide. Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.