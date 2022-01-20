PennDOT’s Washington County Maintenance Update

​Washington, PA – Washington County Maintenance Manager, Scott Finch, announced the following tentative work plan for the week of January 24, 2022. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.

Patching is planned for SR 1009 - Morganza Road (Segment 210).

Cleaning of inlets is planned for SR 1023 - Linden Creek Road (Segment 500).

Rock lining is scheduled for SR 1019 – Justabout Road (Segment 30).

Ditch line cleaning is planned for:

SR 1006 - Linden Road (Segment 30 to 40)

SR 1017 -Thomas Road (Segment 20)

SR 1007- Chartiers Run (Segment 40 to 60)

SR 837- Elrama Road (Segment 290)

SR 1045 - Oak Spring Road (Segment 20).

Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the County.

PennDOT has a toll-free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).

