Southbound Aramingo Avenue Ramp to I-95 South to Close Periodically Next Week for Barrier Removal in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The ramp from southbound Aramingo Avenue to southbound Interstate 95 at the Girard Avenue Interchange in Philadelphia will be closed and detoured periodically on Monday, January 24, and Tuesday, January 25, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for construction barrier removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the ramp closure, traffic will be detoured south on Aramingo Avenue, south on Delaware Avenue, west on Callowhill Street, south on 2nd Street, and east on Market Street to access the southbound I-95 on-ramp.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The work is part of the $315.7 million GR4 project currently underway through 2023 to replace the southbound I-95 viaduct between Palmer Street in Fishtown and Ann Street in Port Richmond, reconstruct and improve the southbound on and off-ramps at Girard Avenue, and rebuild the southbound I-95 pavement between Ann Street and Allegheny Avenue.

